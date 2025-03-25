Edit Profile
New Delhi240C
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
    US News Live Today March 25, 2025: What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 25, 2025 1:31 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States.
    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 25, 2025 1:31 AM IST

    • The former lawmaker from Utah had undergone treatment for glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 25, 2025 1:03 AM IST

    US News Live: 'Fire them all!'; Internet in uproar as Trump admn accidentally leaks classified war plans to journalist

    • An unsecured group chat leak involving Jeffrey Goldberg and national security officials planning Yemen airstrikes has sparked online outrage.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 25, 2025 12:09 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? The Atlantic’s editor accidently receives Trump admin Houthi war plans

    • Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in an insecure group chat used by national security officials to launch airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 25, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    US News Live: Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Tiger Woods' request for ‘privacy’ amid Vanessa Trump romance

    • Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy lambasted Tiger Woods' ‘ridiculous request’ for privacy after confirming he's dating Vanessa Trump
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today March 25, 2025: What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?
