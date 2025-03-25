Live
US News Live Today March 25, 2025: What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?
Mar 25, 2025 1:31 AM IST
US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
- The former lawmaker from Utah had undergone treatment for glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial.
Mar 25, 2025 1:03 AM IST
US News Live: 'Fire them all!'; Internet in uproar as Trump admn accidentally leaks classified war plans to journalist
- An unsecured group chat leak involving Jeffrey Goldberg and national security officials planning Yemen airstrikes has sparked online outrage.
Mar 25, 2025 12:09 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? The Atlantic’s editor accidently receives Trump admin Houthi war plans
- Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in an insecure group chat used by national security officials to launch airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Mar 25, 2025 12:05 AM IST
US News Live: Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Tiger Woods' request for ‘privacy’ amid Vanessa Trump romance
- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy lambasted Tiger Woods' ‘ridiculous request’ for privacy after confirming he's dating Vanessa Trump
