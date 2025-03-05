US News Live Today March 5, 2025: Saquon Barkley's Eagles contract makes history: Who are highest paid RBs in NFL? - Full list

Live
Mar 5, 2025 1:03 AM IST
Mar 5, 2025 1:03 AM IST
- Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed.
Mar 5, 2025 12:41 AM IST
US News Live: Justin Trudeau says Trump's tariff war aims to collapse Canada for ‘easier annexation’
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed a fiery news conference about the start of a trade war with the United States
Mar 5, 2025 12:08 AM IST
US News Live: ‘If Canada puts on retaliatory tariff…’: Trump's fiery response to Trudeau's retaliation
- Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise Canada tariffs again after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced counter-tariffs against US-made products.
