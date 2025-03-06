Live
US News Live Today March 6, 2025: Video of DJ Daniel being bullied for wearing police outfit surfaces
Mar 6, 2025 1:39 AM IST
- Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was named an honorary federal law enforcement officer by Trump on Tuesday. After this, a video of him being bullied resurfaced.
Mar 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST
US News Live: JD Vance slams New York Post as ‘idiots’ for reporting family was moved to ‘undisclosed location’ over protests
- Vice President JD Vance addresses security concerns during Vermont trip, clarifies hotel switch was for privacy, not protests.
Mar 6, 2025 12:30 AM IST
US News Live: ‘Good luck’: Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau using tariff disputes to stay in power
- Donald Trump said that ‘Governor Justin Trudeau’ was largely responsible for US concerns on fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration
Mar 6, 2025 12:27 AM IST
US News Live: Trump and Trudeau's 50-minute phone call: Here's what they discussed
- In a 50-minute call, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau addressed fentanyl smuggling and trade issues.
