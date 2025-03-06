Edit Profile
    US News Live Today March 6, 2025: Video of DJ Daniel being bullied for wearing police outfit surfaces

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 6, 2025 1:39 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2025 1:39 AM IST

    • Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was named an honorary federal law enforcement officer by Trump on Tuesday. After this, a video of him being bullied resurfaced.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    US News Live: JD Vance slams New York Post as ‘idiots’ for reporting family was moved to ‘undisclosed location’ over protests

    • Vice President JD Vance addresses security concerns during Vermont trip, clarifies hotel switch was for privacy, not protests.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 12:30 AM IST

    US News Live: ‘Good luck’: Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau using tariff disputes to stay in power

    • Donald Trump said that ‘Governor Justin Trudeau’ was largely responsible for US concerns on fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 12:27 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump and Trudeau's 50-minute phone call: Here's what they discussed

    • In a 50-minute call, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau addressed fentanyl smuggling and trade issues.
    Read the full story here

