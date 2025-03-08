Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
    Live

    US News Live Today March 8, 2025: Trump threatens new reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products: ‘They’ll be met with…’

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it's political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    • “Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products, 250%,” President Donald Trump said on Friday
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 12:59 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Alexandra Bialousow? South Carolina woman allegedly started 2,000-acre wildfire

    • A South Carolina woman, Alexandra Bialousow, was arrested for igniting the Covington Drive wildfire that burned over 2,000 acres. 
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 12:55 AM IST

    US News Live: NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 7, 2025

    • Get hints and answer for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 7, 2025.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 12:23 AM IST

    US News Live: US issues travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands. Here's what to know

    • The advisory urges Americans to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security”
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today March 8, 2025: Trump threatens new reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products: ‘They’ll be met with…’
