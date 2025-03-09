Live
US News Live Today March 9, 2025: Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match
Mar 9, 2025 1:32 AM IST
US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
US News Live: Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match
US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 9, 2025 1:32 AM IST
US News Live: Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match
- Barcelona's La Liga match against Osasuna has been postponed due to the death of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.
Mar 9, 2025 1:03 AM IST
US News Live: Eye witness narrates how Brad Sigmon's execution unfolded
- Brad Sigmon was executed by firing squad in South Carolina, marking the first such execution in the United States. since 2003.
News world news us news US News Live Today March 9, 2025: Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match