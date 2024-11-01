Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today November 1, 2024: ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 1, 2024 12:07 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on November 1, 2024: Latest news on November 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump
    Latest news on November 1, 2024: Latest news on November 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 1, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live: ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US

    • Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to X and vowed to protect Hindu American and work in collaboration with PM Narendra Modi.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today November 1, 2024: ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes