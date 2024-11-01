Live
US Election 2024 News LIVE Today November 1, 2024: ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US
Nov 1, 2024 12:07 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump
US News Live: ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US
- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to X and vowed to protect Hindu American and work in collaboration with PM Narendra Modi.
