US News LIVE Today November 12, 2024: Biden continues White House tradition with Trump invitation even though President-elect brushed it off in 2020
Nov 12, 2024 2:57 AM IST
US News Live: Biden continues White House tradition with Trump invitation even though President-elect brushed it off in 2020
President Joe Biden has extended his White House invitation to Donald Trump before Inauguration Day. However, Trump has never done the same for Biden.
Nov 12, 2024 2:41 AM IST
US News Live: Biden, Harris make 1st joint public appearance since election
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted together for the first time in public following the latter's election loss to Donald Trump.
