US News Live Today November 14, 2024: Trump praises Biden as ‘very gracious’ after WH meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’: Here's what they talked about
Nov 14, 2024 2:52 AM IST
- Donald Trump only had good things to say about Joe Biden as they set aside all noticeable differences for the historic White House tradition on Wednesday.
Nov 14, 2024 2:49 AM IST
US News Live: Trump names former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director
- Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has officially found her name listed in bold as part of Donald Trump's second term.
Nov 14, 2024 2:44 AM IST
US News Live: Indian Americans in Trump admin: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and others who could snag top spots in 2.0 cabinet
- Several Indian American leaders on the Republican side have emerged as potential cabinet members for Donald Trump's second administration.
