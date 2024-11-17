Live
US News Live Today November 17, 2024: 60 million households worldwide tuned in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix
Nov 17, 2024 6:29 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: 60 million households worldwide tuned in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 17, 2024 6:29 AM IST
US News Live: 60 million households worldwide tuned in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix
- The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew 60 million viewers on Netflix, the streaming platform said in a statement.
Nov 17, 2024 6:11 AM IST
US News Live: Trump picks 'climate skeptic' and fracking advocate as Secretary of Energy in a shocking move
- Trump appoints Chris Wright, a fracking executive, to lead the Department of Energy, emphasising his role in boosting fossil fuel production.
ShortsbyView All
Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
Nov 17, 2024 5:44 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump attends UFC fight at New York's Madison Garden
- President-elect Donald Trump attends UFC 309 in New York, blending his passion for fighting with his political agenda.
News world news us news US News Live Today November 17, 2024: 60 million households worldwide tuned in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix