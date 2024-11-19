Live
US News Live Today November 19, 2024: Mike Tyson's former trainer breaks silence over ‘terrible’ Jake Paul fight: ‘I'm pretty embarrassed’
Nov 19, 2024 12:11 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on November 19, 2024: Latest news on November 19, 2024: Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech with Mike Tyson
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 19, 2024 12:11 AM IST
US News Live: Mike Tyson's former trainer breaks silence over ‘terrible’ Jake Paul fight: ‘I'm pretty embarrassed’
- Fenech and Tyson have known each other for more than two decades now as the former trained the latter for multiple fights, including the 2005 Kevin McBride bout
News world news us news US News Live Today November 19, 2024: Mike Tyson's former trainer breaks silence over ‘terrible’ Jake Paul fight: ‘I'm pretty embarrassed’