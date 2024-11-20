Live
US News Live Today November 20, 2024: This Italian village is offering $1 homes to Americans upset over Trump's win
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Ollolai, a rural Italian town located in Sardinia with a population of merely 1,150 residents, is offering low-cost homes to Americans
Nov 20, 2024 1:20 AM IST
US News Live: Meghan Markle-Victoria Beckham reconciliation unlikely as duchess is ‘furious’ over Netflix premiere being overtaken
- Royal pro Ingrid Seward insisted that the clash of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix premieres is bound to spice up their decades-old rift.
Nov 20, 2024 1:14 AM IST
US News Live: Trump picks billionaire Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary
- Lutnick is co-chair of Trump’s transition team, along with Linda McMahon, former wrestling executive who previously led Trump’s Small Business Administration.
