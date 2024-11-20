US News Live Today November 20, 2024: This Italian village is offering $1 homes to Americans upset over Trump's win

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Nov 20, 2024 1:42 AM IST
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 20, 2024 1:42 AM IST

    • Ollolai, a rural Italian town located in Sardinia with a population of merely 1,150 residents, is offering low-cost homes to Americans
    Read the full story here

    Nov 20, 2024 1:20 AM IST

    US News Live: Meghan Markle-Victoria Beckham reconciliation unlikely as duchess is ‘furious’ over Netflix premiere being overtaken

    • Royal pro Ingrid Seward insisted that the clash of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix premieres is bound to spice up their decades-old rift.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 20, 2024 1:14 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump picks billionaire Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary

    • Lutnick is co-chair of Trump’s transition team, along with Linda McMahon, former wrestling executive who previously led Trump’s Small Business Administration.
    Read the full story here

