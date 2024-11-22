Live
US News Live Today November 22, 2024: Trump breaks silence after Matt Gaetz withdraws as his attorney general pick
Nov 22, 2024 12:35 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on November 22, 2024: Latest news on November 22, 2024: (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 13, 2024 shows US President Joe Biden meets with US President-elect Donald Trump (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024, and US Representative Matt Gaetz (R), Republican of Florida, speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general November 13, 2024, rewarding the loyalty of a staunch ally who has defended the Republican in his legal battles and impeachment fights. (Photo by SAUL LOEB and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 22, 2024 12:35 AM IST
US News Live: Trump breaks silence after Matt Gaetz withdraws as his attorney general pick
- Moved by Gaetz's action, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to address the Florida Republican's withdrawal.
News world news us news US News Live Today November 22, 2024: Trump breaks silence after Matt Gaetz withdraws as his attorney general pick