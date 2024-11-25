US News Live Today November 25, 2024: Trump to ‘sign executive order’ removing Transgender troops from US military: Report

Live
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Trump's administration is preparing to implement broad restrictions on transgender individuals, impacting education, healthcare, sports, and military service.
Nov 25, 2024 5:37 AM IST
US News Live: Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during live sermon: Know his Diddy connection?
- Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health scare during a sermon and received immediate medical care. His team has reported that he is stable.
