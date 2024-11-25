Edit Profile
New Delhi160C
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
    US News Live Today November 25, 2024: Trump to ‘sign executive order’ removing Transgender troops from US military: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 25, 2024 6:22 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 25, 2024 6:22 AM IST

    • Trump's administration is preparing to implement broad restrictions on transgender individuals, impacting education, healthcare, sports, and military service.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 25, 2024 5:37 AM IST

    US News Live: Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during live sermon: Know his Diddy connection?

    • Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health scare during a sermon and received immediate medical care. His team has reported that he is stable.
    Read the full story here

