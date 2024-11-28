Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today November 28, 2024: Hunger, nausea, exhaustion: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 28, 2024 2:26 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: Latest news on November 28, 2024: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: Latest news on November 28, 2024: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 28, 2024 2:26 AM IST

    US News Live: Hunger, nausea, exhaustion: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’

    • Author Gareth Davies reportedly replicated Donald Trump’s diet of fast food, snacks, and Diet Cokes to illustrate the physical and psychological effects of it.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today November 28, 2024: Hunger, nausea, exhaustion: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes