US Election 2024 News LIVE Today November 3, 2024: US elections: Climate skeptics hatch plans in case of second Trump term

Nov 3, 2024 12:38 AM IST
Nov 3, 2024 12:38 AM IST
US News Live: US elections: Climate skeptics hatch plans in case of second Trump term
- Activists would push a new Republican administration to boost coal-fired power, block EPA science and challenge models of global warming.
Nov 3, 2024 12:15 AM IST
US News Live: US elections: Chunk of Indian-American, Muslim Democrat voters in Michigan swing to Trump
- A section of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans in Michigan, who were traditionally Democrats shifted their support towards Donald Trump
