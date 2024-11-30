US News Live Today November 30, 2024: Canada’s Trudeau arrives in Florida for meeting with Trump after tariff threat

Edit Profile
    By HT News Desk
    Nov 30, 2024 6:41 AM IST
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 30, 2024 6:41 AM IST

    • Trudeau is meeting with Trump as the incoming US leader threatens to implement tariffs on neighbouring countries unless they halt the flow of illegal drugs.
    Nov 30, 2024 6:30 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump turns DJ at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving with Stallone, Belichick, and Barron; Musk makes a toast

    • President-elect Donald Trump hosted a lively Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, acting as DJ for a star-studded crowd including Sylvester Stallone and Elon Musk.
