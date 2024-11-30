Live
US News Live Today November 30, 2024: Canada's Trudeau arrives in Florida for meeting with Trump after tariff threat
Nov 30, 2024 6:41 AM IST
Canada's Trudeau arrives in Florida for meeting with Trump after tariff threat
- Trudeau is meeting with Trump as the incoming US leader threatens to implement tariffs on neighbouring countries unless they halt the flow of illegal drugs.
Nov 30, 2024 6:30 AM IST
US News Live: Trump turns DJ at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving with Stallone, Belichick, and Barron; Musk makes a toast
- President-elect Donald Trump hosted a lively Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, acting as DJ for a star-studded crowd including Sylvester Stallone and Elon Musk.
