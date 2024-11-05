Live
US News LIVE Today November 5, 2024: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know
Nov 5, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 5, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know
- The polling day for the US elections is on November 5 and while it is not a federal holiday, some organisations may be closed
Nov 5, 2024 12:38 AM IST
US News Live: Trump targets Biden-Harris govt with new campaign video featuring controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif: Watch
- Donald Trump released a new campaign ad, featuring Imane Khelif, the controversial Algerian boxer and 2024 Paris Olympic boxing champion.
Nov 5, 2024 12:08 AM IST
US News Live: Will it rain on Election Day? Weather forecast for key battleground states
- Experts discuss Election Day weather conditions voters can expect to see in some of the key swing states
Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!
News world news us news US News LIVE Today November 5, 2024: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know