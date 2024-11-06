Live
US News LIVE Today November 6, 2024: Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’
Nov 6, 2024 1:03 AM IST
Nov 6, 2024 1:03 AM IST
- Griffin said that she identifies as a “Christian,” an “American”, and a “Republican” in “that order.”
Nov 6, 2024 12:38 AM IST
US News Live: Elon Musk, Joe Rogan slam US govt for killing ‘cute little’ Peanut the squirrel, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you?’
- The Tesla CEO said that the gravity of the incident should be enough to influence voters
Nov 6, 2024 12:30 AM IST
US News Live: 'Proud to be American': Sunita Williams, other astronauts post US Election Day photo from space after voting early
- On US election day, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Don Pettit shared shared a picture of themselves on Instagram.
Nov 6, 2024 12:26 AM IST
US News Live: Betting site pushes election wagers with US Influencers ignoring federal ban
- Polymarket has engaged US based influencers to promote its election betting platform, despite federal regulations prohibiting American participation.
Nov 6, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live: US election 2024: Controversial ad sparks debate on women 'hiding their votes' from husbands
- The political ad has upset many prominent conservatives and highlights that gender is a major theme in the 2024 US presidential election.
Nov 6, 2024 12:07 AM IST
US News Live: ‘Election steal is happening’: MAGA cries fouls as Pennsylvania county experiences software malfunction with EVMs
- Pennsylvania court's order states voting in Cambria County after 8 pm ET would be considered provisional ballots.
