New Delhi220C
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
    Live

    US News LIVE Today November 6, 2024: Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 6, 2024 1:03 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’
    US News Live: Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 6, 2024 1:03 AM IST

    US News Live: Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’

    • Griffin said that she identifies as a “Christian,” an “American”, and a “Republican” in “that order.”
    Read the full story here

    Nov 6, 2024 12:38 AM IST

    US News Live: Elon Musk, Joe Rogan slam US govt for killing ‘cute little’ Peanut the squirrel, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you?’

    • The Tesla CEO said that the gravity of the incident should be enough to influence voters
    Read the full story here

    Nov 6, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    US News Live: 'Proud to be American': Sunita Williams, other astronauts post US Election Day photo from space after voting early

    • On US election day, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Don Pettit shared shared a picture of themselves on Instagram.
    Read the full story here

    Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!

    Nov 6, 2024 12:26 AM IST

    US News Live: Betting site pushes election wagers with US Influencers ignoring federal ban

    • Polymarket has engaged US based influencers to promote its election betting platform, despite federal regulations prohibiting American participation.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 6, 2024 12:23 AM IST

    US News Live: US election 2024: Controversial ad sparks debate on women 'hiding their votes' from husbands

    • The political ad has upset many prominent conservatives and highlights that gender is a major theme in the 2024 US presidential election.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 6, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live: ‘Election steal is happening’: MAGA cries fouls as Pennsylvania county experiences software malfunction with EVMs

    • Pennsylvania court's order states voting in Cambria County after 8 pm ET would be considered provisional ballots.
    Read the full story here

