Live
US News LIVE Today November 7, 2024: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
Nov 7, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 7, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
- US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
Nov 7, 2024 12:12 AM IST
US News Live: Kamala Harris lost because of ‘arrogant’ staffers, Democratic sources say
- An insider did not hold back in their criticism of Harris, calling her a “s**t candidate” who Trump made “look worse than Hillary Clinton”
News world news us news US News LIVE Today November 7, 2024: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump