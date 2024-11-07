Edit Profile
New Delhi230C
Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024
    US News LIVE Today November 7, 2024: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 7, 2024 12:23 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 7, 2024 12:23 AM IST

    • US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
    Nov 7, 2024 12:12 AM IST

    US News Live: Kamala Harris lost because of ‘arrogant’ staffers, Democratic sources say

    • An insider did not hold back in their criticism of Harris, calling her a “s**t candidate” who Trump made “look worse than Hillary Clinton”
