US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 10, 2024: Biden blasts Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over response to Hurricanes Milton, Helene
Oct 10, 2024 12:47 AM IST
US Election 2024 News LIVE: Biden blasts Trump for ‘onslaught of lies’ over response to Hurricanes Milton, Helene
- Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, “has led the onslaught of lies,” said Biden
Oct 10, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live: Trump reveals ‘one ability’ Biden has that he doesn't in new podcast appearance
- On the Flagrant podcast, Trump discussed a wide range of topics, from his favourite African American to the “one ability” Biden has that he doesn't.
