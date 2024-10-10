Edit Profile
New Delhi280C
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 10, 2024: Biden blasts Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over response to Hurricanes Milton, Helene

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 10, 2024 12:47 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 10, 2024 12:47 AM IST

    • Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, “has led the onslaught of lies,” said Biden
    Read the full story here

    Oct 10, 2024 12:39 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump reveals ‘one ability’ Biden has that he doesn't in new podcast appearance

    • On the Flagrant podcast, Trump discussed a wide range of topics, from his favourite African American to the “one ability” Biden has that he doesn't.
    Read the full story here

