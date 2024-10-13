Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 13, 2024: Kamala Harris packs aid for North Carolina victims ahead of Sunday campaign stop

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 13, 2024 7:15 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Kamala Harris packs aid for North Carolina victims ahead of Sunday campaign stop
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Kamala Harris packs aid for North Carolina victims ahead of Sunday campaign stop

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 13, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    US News Live: Kamala Harris packs aid for North Carolina victims ahead of Sunday campaign stop

    • Vice President Kamala Harris packed diapers and personal care products for Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 13, 2024 6:33 AM IST

    US News Live: JD Vance ‘feels bad’ for dragging Hindu wife Usha to church after converting: ‘She didn’t sign up for this’’

    • JD Vance discussed his Catholic conversion, expressing concern for his wife Usha's responsibilities. He reflected on his past values.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 13, 2024: Kamala Harris packs aid for North Carolina victims ahead of Sunday campaign stop
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes