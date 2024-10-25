Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 25, 2024: Alleged ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff claims he ‘slaps me so hard I…’

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 25, 2024 12:59 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on October 25, 2024: Latest news on October 25, 2024: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff waves as he arrives on stage to speak in support of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a Get Out the Early Vote rally in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    Latest news on October 25, 2024: Latest news on October 25, 2024: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff waves as he arrives on stage to speak in support of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a Get Out the Early Vote rally in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 25, 2024 12:59 AM IST

    US News Live: Alleged ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff claims he ‘slaps me so hard I…’

    • The alleged Ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff, who accused him of assaulting her in Cannes in 2012, claimed her motives were not political.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 25, 2024: Alleged ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff claims he ‘slaps me so hard I…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes