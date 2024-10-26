Edit Profile
    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 26, 2024: Hoda Kotb admits she's ‘terrified’ of what's next after quitting NBC's Today

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 26, 2024 12:20 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 26, 2024 12:20 AM IST

    • While it was hard for her to say goodbye to her Today family, Kotb is looking forward to “new adventures.”
    Read the full story here

    Oct 26, 2024 12:12 AM IST

    US News Live: Prince Harry Recalls The Bizarre 'Cold-Blooded' Christmas Gift He Received From a Royal Member

    • Prince Harry's memoir reveals his memories of Christmas with Princess Margaret, noting her cold demeanour and their limited interactions.
    Read the full story here

