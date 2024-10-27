Live
US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 27, 2024: MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's Lunchly meal brand face FDA complaints over mold
Oct 27, 2024 12:24 AM IST
US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on October 27, 2024: Latest news on October 27, 2024: MrBeast's Lunchly meal brand has been hit with FDA complaints
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 27, 2024 12:24 AM IST
US News Live: MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's Lunchly meal brand face FDA complaints over mold
- The issues surrounding Lunchly recently became viral after YouTuber Rosanna Pansino posted a video where she reviewed the product.
News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 27, 2024: MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's Lunchly meal brand face FDA complaints over mold