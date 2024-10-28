Live
US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 28, 2024: Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch
Oct 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST
US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on October 28, 2024: Latest news on October 28, 2024: A Harris supporter was caught yelling at a young girl in a stroller
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST
US News Live: Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch
- The video has garnered over 21 million views so far on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens slamming the woman for her horrifying act
News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 28, 2024: Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch