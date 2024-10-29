Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 29, 2024: Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 29, 2024 12:32 AM IST
    US Election 2024 News LIVE: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on October 29, 2024: Latest news on October 29, 2024: Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames (KGW8 via AP)
    Latest news on October 29, 2024: Latest news on October 29, 2024: Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames (KGW8 via AP)

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 29, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    US News Live: Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed

    • The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly said it is investigating the incidents “to determine who is responsible."
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 29, 2024: Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes