Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
    US News Live Updates Today October 3, 2024: Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who sold vials of ketamine to Friends star pleads guilty

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST

    • Matthew Perry had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 3, 2024 2:10 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ to stay in office after losing 2020 election, federal prosecutors say

    • The filing was submitted by Jack Smith following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on ex-presidents for official acts they take in office
    Read the full story here

    Oct 3, 2024 1:18 AM IST

    US News Live: Kate Middleton makes first official appearance with Prince William post-chemotherapy

    • Their Wednesday's joint royal engagement follows Kate's statement last month, in which she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.
    Read the full story here

