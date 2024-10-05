Edit Profile
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
    US News Live Updates Today October 5, 2024: Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp make rare appearance together over Hurricane Helene recovery

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 5, 2024 4:19 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    US News Live: Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp make rare appearance together over Hurricane Helene recovery

    • “I want to thank President Trump for coming back to our state a second time … and keeping the national focus on our state as we recover,” Kemp said
    Read the full story here

    US News Live: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon denies Trump's claim that he endorsed ex-prez

    • Jamie Dimon's statement comes after Donald Trump falsely claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that the JPMorgan CEO had endorsed him.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Updates Today October 5, 2024: Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp make rare appearance together over Hurricane Helene recovery
