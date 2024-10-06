Live
US News Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’
Oct 6, 2024 5:34 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live Updates Today: Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 6, 2024 5:34 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’
- Donald Trump made a bold return to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 5, where he survived an assassination attempt in July.
Oct 6, 2024 4:52 AM IST
US News Live: How the Butler shooting changed Donald Trump's campaign: ‘It stays with you’
- How the Butler shooting changed Donald Trump's campaign
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’