Live
US News Live Updates Today October 7, 2024: Florida braces for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton strengthens
Oct 7, 2024 7:29 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live Updates Today: Florida braces for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton strengthens
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 7, 2024 7:29 AM IST
US News Live: Florida braces for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton strengthens
- Governor Ron DeSantis warns of increased storm surge and power outages from Hurricane Milton, reeling the dangers of existing debris from Hurricane Helene.
Oct 7, 2024 7:20 AM IST
US News Live: US poll ‘Nostradamus’ predicts if 'October Surprise' will influence election: ‘Harris will…’
- Allan Lichtman, known for accurately predicting presidential outcomes, believes that unexpected events won't affect his forecast for winning candidate.
Oct 7, 2024 6:51 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump claims he is fitter and healthier than Barack Obama. Netizens demand medical report
- At a rally, Donald Trump asserted he's in better shape than Barack Obama, citing a physician who “was the doctor for Obama.”
Oct 7, 2024 6:27 AM IST
US News Live: US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at 25, husband says she ‘dealt with more pain and suffering than most people’
- The news of Taylor Rousseau Grigg's passing was shared by her husband in a heartbreaking post.
Oct 7, 2024 6:22 AM IST
US News Live: RFK Jr. ‘begging wife’ Cheryl Hines not to divorce him amid sexting scandal: ‘But how many times…?’
- Cheryl Hines is contemplating divorce from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he allegedly had an affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today October 7, 2024: Florida braces for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton strengthens