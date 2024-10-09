Live
US News Live Updates Today October 9, 2024: Trump secretly spoke to Putin, gave him Covid test machines, new book says
Donald Trump shared secret phone calls and personal gifts with Vladimir Putin, according to Bob Woodward's bombshell new book, War.
- During the early Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Trump secretly sent “Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use.”
