Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
    US News Live Updates Today September 10, 2024: Kamala Harris vs Trump: Philadelphia gears up for presidential debate with anti-Israel protests expected

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 10, 2024 7:06 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 10, 2024 7:06 AM IST

    • Philadelphia in Pennsylvania will be center stage again when Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet in a highly anticipated televised debate .
    Sep 10, 2024 7:05 AM IST

    US News Live: Biden administration sends Congress long-awaited Ukraine strategy report: Sources

    • U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sent Congress a classified report on its strategy for the war in Ukraine, three sources said on Monday.
    Sep 10, 2024 6:53 AM IST

    US News Live: Kamala Harris opens up about her first presidential debate preparation, says bracing for rival Trump's ‘untruths’

    • Kamala Harris expects that her Republican opponent Donald Trump is “going to lie”, mislead and misinform at their first in-person debate on September 10.
    News world news us news US News Live Updates Today September 10, 2024: Kamala Harris vs Trump: Philadelphia gears up for presidential debate with anti-Israel protests expected
