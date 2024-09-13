Live
US News Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: Elon Musk’s daughter calls him a ‘heinous incel’ following the Taylor Swift remark
Sep 13, 2024 12:17 AM IST
- Vivian Wilson torched her father, Elon Musk, as a “heinous incel” after his bizarre comment about Taylor Swift.
