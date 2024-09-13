Edit Profile
New Delhi240C
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
    US News Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: Elon Musk’s daughter calls him a ‘heinous incel’ following the Taylor Swift remark

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 13, 2024 12:17 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on September 13, 2024: Latest news on September 13, 2024: Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson fires back at her father's hurtful comments, says she's 'disowned' him.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    US News Live: Elon Musk’s daughter calls him a ‘heinous incel’ following the Taylor Swift remark

    • Vivian Wilson torched her father, Elon Musk, as a “heinous incel” after his bizarre comment about Taylor Swift.
    Read the full story here

