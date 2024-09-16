US News Live Updates Today September 16, 2024: Harris speaks out after Trump’s shooting incident as FBI launches investigation: ‘Violence has no…’

Live
Sep 16, 2024 6:38 AM IST
- Donald Trump narrowly escaped a second assassination attempt, prompting responses from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was arrested.
Sep 16, 2024 6:14 AM IST
US News Live: Trump's second assassination attempt: Sheriff defends light security as he is not ‘the sitting president’
- Sheriff Bradshaw stated security was lighter since Trump is not the current president.
Sep 16, 2024 5:38 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would be assassin arrested with AK-47 pointed towards former prez
- Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested for allegedly aiming an AK-47 at former President Trump while he was golfing.
