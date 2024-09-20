Live
US News Live Updates Today September 20, 2024: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally
Sep 20, 2024 1:32 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live Updates Today: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 20, 2024 1:32 AM IST
US News Live: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally
- In the national poll, Harris and Trump were tied at 47% among the 2,437 likely voters polled September 11-16, according to a survey by The New York Times.
Sep 20, 2024 12:14 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump’s campaign trail appearance at popular Brooklyn kosher deli cancelled due to shocking reason
- Donald Trump was scheduled to stop at the deli before heading to Washington, DC, to speak at a Combating Antisemitism event.
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today September 20, 2024: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally