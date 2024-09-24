Live
US News Live Updates Today September 24, 2024: Russia produced most AI content to sway US presidential vote, says intelligence official
Sep 24, 2024 2:07 AM IST
- Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power, a US intelligence official said on Monday.
Sep 24, 2024 1:50 AM IST
US News Live: Trump vs Harris: US presidential contender takes lead in three critical swing states where voters say…
- Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris 45 percent to 49 percent in Georgia, a state where he lost by less than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election against Joe Biden.
Sep 24, 2024 1:04 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: A look at important dates in 2024 US presidential race
- Republican former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, will face each other in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.
Sep 24, 2024 12:58 AM IST
US News Live: US 2024 election uncertainty clouds UN climate finance progress as wealthy countries aren't revealing ‘how much…’
- US election could jeopardize progress ahead of the next U.N. climate summit in November.
