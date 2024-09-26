Edit Profile
    US News Live Updates Today September 26, 2024: Donald Trump calls on Apple to decrypt phones of would-be assassins, blasts Biden over Iran’s plotting

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 26, 2024 1:00 AM IST
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 26, 2024 1:00 AM IST

    • Donald Trump called on Apple Inc. to aid federal investigators in accessing phones and applications belonging to his would-be assassins.
    Sep 26, 2024 12:52 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump campaign briefed on Iranian threats by Intelligence officials, but no details offered on any new plot

    • U.S. intelligence officials confirmed Wednesday that they briefed Donald Trump's campaign on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee.
    Sep 26, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    US News Live: Is Taylor Swift endorsement making any difference for Kamala Harris campaign? New poll finds…

    • Before Taylor Swift's announcement to endorse Kamala Harris, several surveys suggested that the singer's support could sway people away from the US VP.
    Sep 26, 2024 12:27 AM IST

    US News Live: Biden says he was ‘confident’ about defeating ‘loser’ Trump on The View, stumbles when asked about Pelosi

    • On the latest episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin queried if Biden's own party members, including the former House speaker, drove him to quit the race
