US News Live Updates Today September 26, 2024: Donald Trump calls on Apple to decrypt phones of would-be assassins, blasts Biden over Iran’s plotting
Sep 26, 2024 1:00 AM IST
- Donald Trump called on Apple Inc. to aid federal investigators in accessing phones and applications belonging to his would-be assassins.
Sep 26, 2024 12:52 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump campaign briefed on Iranian threats by Intelligence officials, but no details offered on any new plot
- U.S. intelligence officials confirmed Wednesday that they briefed Donald Trump's campaign on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee.
Sep 26, 2024 12:30 AM IST
US News Live: Is Taylor Swift endorsement making any difference for Kamala Harris campaign? New poll finds…
- Before Taylor Swift's announcement to endorse Kamala Harris, several surveys suggested that the singer's support could sway people away from the US VP.
Sep 26, 2024 12:27 AM IST
US News Live: Biden says he was ‘confident’ about defeating ‘loser’ Trump on The View, stumbles when asked about Pelosi
- On the latest episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin queried if Biden's own party members, including the former House speaker, drove him to quit the race
