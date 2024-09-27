Live
US News Live Updates Today September 27, 2024: JD Vance fumes over Zelenskyy's ‘let him do some reading’ remarks, blasts his US visit and suggests him to say…
Sep 27, 2024 2:04 AM IST
- JD Vance clapped back at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he labelled him “too radical.”
Sep 27, 2024 1:00 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump to meet with Keir Starmer in New York after UK PM's UNGA address
- Donald Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Sep 27, 2024 12:53 AM IST
US News Live: US indicts 2 top Russian hackers, imposes sanctions on Ivanov and Cryptex
- The US imposed sanctions on alleged Russian money laundering operations that catered to cybercriminals and involved three illegal cryptocurrency exchanges.
Sep 27, 2024 12:45 AM IST
US News Live: Zelenskyy visits Washington as election year divide grows over Ukraine war
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with US leaders on Thursday to shore up American support for his country's fight against Russia ahead of presidential election.
Sep 27, 2024 12:32 AM IST
US News Live: Melania Trump offers new details about son Barron's college days, admits his life ‘very different’ than other kids
- Melania Trump, the former First Lady and Donald Trump's third wife, opened up about son Barron's college life at New York University's Stern School of Business.
