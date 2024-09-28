Live
US News Live Updates Today September 28, 2024: Trump brags about friendship with Putin, reminds Zelenskyy 'it takes two to tango' as he promotes his ‘victory plan’
Sep 28, 2024 12:22 AM IST
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his war “victory plan” to Donald Trump during a closed-door meeting in New York on Friday.
Sep 28, 2024 12:01 AM IST
US News Live: Michigan Gov Whitmer weighs in on Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes: ‘We do care about…'
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from Michigan, commented on the debate surrounding Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' possible political divergences.
