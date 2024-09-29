Live
US News Live Updates Today September 29, 2024: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene
Sep 29, 2024 12:37 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live Updates Today: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 29, 2024 12:37 AM IST
US News Live: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene
- Asheville, a city in North Carolina, suffered the brunt of record-high flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. A video even shows a house floating away.
Sep 29, 2024 12:22 AM IST
US News Live: Polls suggest a 270-268 election result as Harris gains slight lead over Trump: Report
- The report suggests that such a staggering result would only be possible should the Times/Siena polls in every state prove to be accurate
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today September 29, 2024: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene