US News Live Updates Today September 3, 2024: 11-year-old Indian-American guitar prodigy makes history on America's Got Talent with Metallica cover

Live

By

US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.

11-year-old Indian-American guitar prodigy makes history on America's Got Talent with Metallica cover

Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More