Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
    US News Live Updates Today September 3, 2024: 11-year-old Indian-American guitar prodigy makes history on America's Got Talent with Metallica cover

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 3, 2024 10:14 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 3, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    • Eleven-year-old Maya Neelakantan makes history on 'America's Got Talent' by performing Metallica's ‘Master Of Puppets.’

    Sep 3, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Billy Campbell? 8-year-old claims to be Princess Diana's reincarnation

    • Princess Diana, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 1997, is claimed to be reincarnated as Billy Campbell, an eight-year-old Australian boy.

    Sep 3, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    US News Live: WWE superstar Bronson Reed ‘medically unable to compete’ in RAW

    • Bronson Reed misses the Intercontinental Championship contenders match due to some medical reasons.

    Sep 3, 2024 7:47 AM IST

    US News Live: Kamala Harris ‘cringe accent’ at Detroit Rally sparks Foghorn Leghorn memes: Watch

    • Kamala Harris faces backlash for using a different accent during her Labor Day rally in Detroit, with critics comparing her to a Looney Tunes character.

    Sep 3, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    US News Live: Gunman targets New York’s West Indian American Day Parade, 5 people shot

    • Annual West Indian American Day Parade marred by shooting; 2 critically wounded, 3 injured, NYPD seeks video footage.

    Sep 3, 2024 5:12 AM IST

    US News Live: How Melania Trump and Barron found out about assassination attempt; tale of the ‘chart that saved’ ex-prez's life

    • Donald Trump again gushed about the “chart that saved ” his life after flaunting it at the RNC. He also recalled how his family learned of the Butler scare.

