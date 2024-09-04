Edit Profile
    US News Live Updates Today September 4, 2024: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 04, 2024

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 4, 2024 12:53 PM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.
    NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 04, 2024
    NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 04, 2024

    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 4, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    US News Live: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 04, 2024

    • Get hints and answers for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - September 04, 2024.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 4, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    US News Live: Trump's book Save America becomes Amazon best-seller just hours after release despite hefty price tag, know all about it

    • Donald Trump’s new book, titled Save America, was released on Tuesday, September 3, and is already an Amazon best-seller.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 4, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    US News Live: Trump campaign blasts Amazon Alexa for bias in political responses, E-commerce giant calls it an 'error'

    • Amazon's Alexa faced backlash for providing biased responses to voting questions about Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 4, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    US News Live: 5 Key takeaways from Donald Trump's interview with Lex Fridman

    • During a podcast with Lex Fridman, Donald Trump discussed topics such as the 2020 election, marijuana legalization, Jeffrey Epstein, and UFOs.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 4, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected: 'I'd be inclined to do the…'

    • Donald Trump has claimed that he would release classified files if he is re-elected to the White House.

    Read the full story here

    Sep 4, 2024 12:02 PM IST

    US News Live: Nvidia’s market practices questioned as US Justice Department presses subpoena

    • The DOJ's antitrust inquiry into Nvidia escalates with subpoenas, probing alleged monopolistic practices.

    Read the full story here

