Live
US News Live Updates Today September 5, 2024: Tim Walz's family shows support for Trump after VP pick's brother Jeff dropped bombshell claims
Sep 5, 2024 12:21 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.
Latest news on September 5, 2024: Latest news on September 5, 2024: Tim Walz's family shows support for his and Kamala Harris' Republican rival, Donald Trump
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 5, 2024 12:21 AM IST
US News Live: Tim Walz's family shows support for Trump after VP pick's brother Jeff dropped bombshell claims
- The now-viral photo of the Walz family showing support for Trump comes after a series of Facebook comments made by Tim's brother, who is a registered Republican
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today September 5, 2024: Tim Walz's family shows support for Trump after VP pick's brother Jeff dropped bombshell claims