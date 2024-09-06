US News Live Updates Today September 6, 2024: Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray is pictured; family defends him over cries for help before he killed 4 people

Live

By

US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.

Latest news on September 6, 2024: Latest news on September 6, 2024: Pictured for the first time: Colt Gray's snap from a 2022 yearbook.

Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More