US News Live Updates Today September 7, 2024: Georgia shooting suspect's troubled past and broken home; ‘constant abuse’ attracted police visits, says ex-neighbour

Live

By

US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.

Latest news on September 7, 2024: Latest news on September 7, 2024: This booking photo obtained on September 6, 2024 from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, shows Colt Gray, the suspect in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. A 14-year-old boy was charged with shooting four people dead at a US high school, while his father was charged with manslaughter, authorities said Thursday.

Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More