Live
US News Live Updates Today September 9, 2024: Sen Bernie Sanders hails ex-VP Dick Cheney, daughter Liz for ‘defending democracy’ by endorsing Kamala Harris
Sep 9, 2024 12:56 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.
Latest news on September 9, 2024: Latest news on September 9, 2024: Sen Bernie Sanders lauds ex-Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz Cheney for endorsing Kamala Harris
Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 9, 2024 12:56 AM IST
US News Live: Sen Bernie Sanders hails ex-VP Dick Cheney, daughter Liz for ‘defending democracy’ by endorsing Kamala Harris
- The longest-serving Independent said that Cheneys were among a bigger group of Republicans willing to support Democrats to prevent Trump from being reelected
News world news us news US News Live Updates Today September 9, 2024: Sen Bernie Sanders hails ex-VP Dick Cheney, daughter Liz for ‘defending democracy’ by endorsing Kamala Harris