US News Live Updates Today August 31, 2024: White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, ‘Don't even think…’

Live

By

US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.

Latest news on August 31, 2024: Latest news on August 31, 2024: White Stripes' lead singer Jack White, has threatened to sue Donald Trump's campaign for using his 2003 hit song, Seven Nation Army, over a video of the former president

Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on politics, economics, technology, and more all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More