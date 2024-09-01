US News Live Updates Today September 1, 2024: Trump’s controversial biopic showing him ‘assaulting his first wife’ sets bombshell pre-election release date

Edit Profile
Sunday, Sep 1, 2024
    Trump's controversial biopic showing him 'assaulting his first wife' sets bombshell pre-election release date

    Sep 1, 2024 8:45 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the United States, including politics, economics, technology, and more.
    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 1, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    US NewsLive :Trump’s controversial biopic showing him ‘assaulting his first wife’ sets bombshell pre-election release date

    • The Apprentice, will hit U.S. theatres this fall amid controversy and legal threats. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film explores Trump's early life and career.

    Sep 1, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    US NewsLive :Elon Musk fears what will happen in America ‘if Kamala/Walz gain power’

    • Elon Musk sounds alarm on free speech in US amid Kamala Harris presidential bid.

    Sep 1, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    US NewsLive :Sarcastic obituary for Maine mom who ‘terrorized’ people goes viral, receives mixed reactions: ‘Destruction left in…’

    • An obituary of a Maine woman, penned by her daughter who claimed she “terrorized” people, has gone viral.

    Sep 1, 2024 7:22 AM IST

    US NewsLive :Police pressing charges against the man who tried to storm the stage at a Trump rally

    • A man tried to storm into the press area at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, and police quickly arrested and subdued him with a Taser.

