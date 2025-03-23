Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding invitations are out: Details on the venue and more

Wedding invitations have been sent out for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding, nearly two years after their engagement, as reported by Puck News, citing sources. The ceremony is set to take place this summer in Venice, Italy, Page Six reported. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez to wed in Italy. (laurensanchez/ Instagram)

When did Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos begin dating?

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were first spotted together on a romantic helicopter ride over Santa Monica, California, in October 2018, just two months after Bezos and his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced their separation.

In January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship and reported that the couple was planning to move in together. They were frequently seen on various holidays together.

In January 2023, Sánchez opened up about their relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, saying "We love to be together and we love to work together. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time.”

In May 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had gotten engaged. Sánchez was seen sporting a stunning ring while they spent time aboard Bezos’ $500 million yacht, Koru.

In August 2023, they celebrated their engagement with a party on the yacht in Italy, attended by notable guests such as Bill Gates, Ari Emanuel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, and Kris Jenner.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple was "on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love" after their engagement news.

"Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it," the insider told the outlet. "You can tell she loves it."

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that the couple might wed in June on their yacht off the coast of Italy.