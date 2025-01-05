Lauren Sanchez rocks daring mini dress hours after customs raid on Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Lauren Sánchez turned St. Barts into her personal runway on Thursday, flaunting a sizzling pink mini dress that had heads turning as she hit the island’s high-end shops. Bezos and his bride-to-be have been vacationing in the Caribbean for the past few days. Jeff Bezos recently sailed with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, on his superyacht (Twitter)

However, their relaxing cruise around the islands wasn't entirely smooth sailing. Earlier, their superyacht Koru was stopped by customs officials for a lengthy three-hour inspection on New Year's Eve.

Lauren Sanchez flaunts curves in St. Barts

Photos obtained by PageSix show the 55-year-old former news anchor flaunting her curves while shopping in St. Barts. Accompanied by her friend, October Gonzalez, she strolled past luxury boutiques like Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton.

Sanchez looked effortlessly chic in a stylish pink mini dress featuring side cutouts, white sandals, and aviator sunglasses. Gonzalez complemented her look in a vibrant red and white patterned set.

Bezos' fiancee also debuted her new hair shade, styled in a relaxed half-up, half-down manner. Sánchez previously gave her followers a sneak peek of her fresh new look on Instagram, as she reflected on the past year and shared her hopes for the future in a heartfelt New Year's message.

“Thank you, 2024— reflecting on the challenges that shaped me, the wins that inspired me, and the amazing people who lifted me up,” she wrote alongside the photos. “This year, I embrace illumination, striving to help others find their light and shine their brightest in 2025—a year of continued growth, shared light, and endless possibilities.”

Jeff Bezos' $500M Yacht hit with custom raid

Sánchez's recent outing, looking happy and unbothered, suggests that everything is perfectly fine with Koru. The $500 million yacht owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had undergone a routine customs inspection just a few days earlier. Although Bezos was not on board at the time, his fiancée and friends, including her ex-boyfriend, were celebrating the New Year when uniformed officers boarded the vessel with their equipment.

During the search, a stewardess guided them through the yacht without causing any disruption to the party, and the guests appeared unfazed. An insider informed PageSix that the raid was "a routine search."